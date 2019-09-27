White Sox's Josh Osich: Bags win as primary pitcher
Osich (4-0) picked up the win as the primary pitcher against the Indians on Thursday, giving up no runs or hits over 3.1 innings, striking out three and walking none as the White Sox prevailed 8-0.
Working behind opener Jose Ruiz, Osich was lights-out, retiring all seven batters he faced and picking up his fourth win of the season with the help of a strong effort from the White Sox offense. He's got a 4.68 ERA for the year, but is enjoying a strong second half of the season, with this outing leaving him with just two earned runs to his name over his last 10.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start