Osich (4-0) picked up the win as the primary pitcher against the Indians on Thursday, giving up no runs or hits over 3.1 innings, striking out three and walking none as the White Sox prevailed 8-0.

Working behind opener Jose Ruiz, Osich was lights-out, retiring all seven batters he faced and picking up his fourth win of the season with the help of a strong effort from the White Sox offense. He's got a 4.68 ERA for the year, but is enjoying a strong second half of the season, with this outing leaving him with just two earned runs to his name over his last 10.2 innings.