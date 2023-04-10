The White Sox will select Middleton's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Middleton had made three scoreless appearances for Charlotte this season before the promotion. The 29-year-old has had trouble finding his footing in the majors over the last three seasons, holding a 5.10 ERA over 60 innings.
