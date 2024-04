Lee went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Twins.

Lee reached safely in two of his three plate appearances Wednesday, tagging Joe Ryan for a solo home run in the third and being walked on in the fifth inning. He stole second after being walked on, marking his first-career big-league steal. After batting .077 in 2023 and .160 in 2022, Lee is off to a much better start to 2024, slashing .256/.310/.462 with five RBI and five runs scored.