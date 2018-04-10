Garcia was back on the bench Tuesday after two consecutive starts in center field. He entered the game as a pinch hitter and scored a run after reaching base on an error in a 6-5 loss to the Rays.

Adam Engel was back in center field after a two-game respite and went hitless with a walk and an RBI in three plate appearances. Garcia and Engel are sharing the job, but Engel is getting the larger share of playing time.

