White Sox's Luis Robert: May not be part of roster expansion
Frank Thomas, an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, said the White Sox were leaning toward not calling up Robert when rosters expand September, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Thomas said he had a pre-game conversation Thursday with general manager Rick Hahn, who indicated the club was leaning in that direction, although a White Sox spokesperson said that no decisions about callups have been made. The team held back Eloy Jimenez last season and could let Robert make his Chicago debut in 2020.
