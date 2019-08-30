Frank Thomas, an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, said the White Sox were leaning toward not calling up Robert when rosters expand September, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Thomas said he had a pre-game conversation Thursday with general manager Rick Hahn, who indicated the club was leaning in that direction, although a White Sox spokesperson said that no decisions about callups have been made. The team held back Eloy Jimenez last season and could let Robert make his Chicago debut in 2020.

