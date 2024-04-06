Robert suffered a right hip flexor injury during Friday's loss against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Pedro Grifol said after the game that more information on Robert's injury will come after he gets X-rays on Saturday, but he confirmed that the issue is in the outfielder's right hip. Robert has battled hip issues before in his career, missing roughly three months of the 2021 season due to a right hip flexor injury. Should Robert have to miss an extended period of time, Kevin Pillar would likely fill in as Chicago's center fielder.