Robert was removed from Friday's game against the Royals with an apparent right leg injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Robert came up limping after hitting a double in the ninth inning of Friday's contest, and he was reluctant to put any weight on his right leg as he hopped toward second base. Losing the 26-year-old slugger would be a huge blow to a White Sox lineup that has already struggled to begin the year, but more information on his status will come after the team's medical staff takes a closer look at him.