White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Tuesday that Robert (hip) is taking batting practice and running at 80 percent, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 26-year-old is about halfway through the short end of his initial recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks, and he appears to be a bit ahead of schedule. Robert could be ready to rejoin the White Sox in mid-May, but the organization is likely to remain cautious as he ramps up his baseball activities over the next couple weeks.