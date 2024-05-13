White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that Robert (hip) could begin playing in games with the team's rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate later this week, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

The White Sox are aiming for Robert to be able to run at 90 percent effort in the coming days. If that happens, Robert is expected to be cleared for Complex League games. The 26-year-old presumably would eventually move up to a higher-level affiliate to continue his rehab. Robert has been out since early April with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain but should return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the month if all goes well.