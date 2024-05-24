Robert (hip) could rejoin the White Sox following a full week of rehab games with Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert has played one rehab game with the Arizona Complex League White Sox, homering in that contest. He's slated to join Charlotte on Tuesday to continue ramping things up and it sounds like he could be activated by the White Sox as soon as June 4 against the Cubs if all goes well. Robert has been sidelined since early April with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain.