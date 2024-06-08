Robert is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Boston.
Oscar Colas will shift to center field Saturday, while Zach DeLoach will start in right field against Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello. In four games since returning from the injured list, Robert has gone 3-for-16 with a pair of homers and eight strikeouts.
