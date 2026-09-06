Robert isn't starting against Boston on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

It's the second consecutive day out of the lineup for Robert, and Sunday's absence is a bit eyebrow-raising given that the Orioles are facing a lefty starter (Payton Tolle). It's also worth noting that Baltimore called up outfielder Rece Hinds from Triple-A on Sunday, and he's starting in left field in Robert's stead. To this point, there's been no word that Robert is dealing with an injury, but there's also been no explanation yet about why the veteran outfielder is beginning on the bench two straight days.