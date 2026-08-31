The Orioles claimed Robert off waivers from the Mets on Monday, Chelsea Janes of SNY.tv reports.

Baltimore will assume the nearly $5 million remaining on Robert's contract with the hope that he can provide a lift in the outfield over the final month of the season. That $5 million figure includes a $2 million buyout that will need to be paid out during the offseason, assuming the Orioles choose not to exercise Robert's $20 million club option for 2027. While spending extended time on the shelf due to lumbar spine disc herniation, Robert had been limited to just 58 games for the Mets in 2026, slashing .223/.303/.399 with 10 home runs, two stolen bases, 24 runs and 23 RBI.