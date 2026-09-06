The Orioles placed Robert on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to left hamstring discomfort.

Robert's absence from the starting lineup for a second straight day in Sunday's series finale versus the Red Sox seemed to hint that the veteran outfielder was nursing an injury, and the Orioles confirmed as much about an hour before first pitch. Since Robert's placement on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation Sept. 15, though it's not yet clear if he has a realistic chance at returning that day. After being claimed off waivers from the Mets on Aug. 31, Robert went 2-for-11 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs through his first three games with Baltimore.