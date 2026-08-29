The Mets placed Robert on outright waivers Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Robert missed nearly three months this season due to a back injury, but his .720 OPS for the season is the highest mark he's recorded since 2023, and he's been especially hot in August, slashing .286/.342/.557 with six homers, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored through 79 plate appearances this month. That being said, it's unlikely another team will be willing to pay him the $4.9 million he's still owed, so he figures to clear waivers and play out the rest of the season in Queens.