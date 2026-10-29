The Orioles are expected to decline Robert's $20 million club option for the 2027 season, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Robert slashed .221/.300/.407 with 11 homers, 26 RBI and 26 runs scored across 230 plate appearances between the Mets and Orioles this season. His .707 OPS is an improvement over the .661 mark he posted in 2025 with the White Sox, but it is still far from the heights he reached during his breakout 2023 campaign. The Orioles will pay the 29-year-old a $2 million buyout, and he will enter free agency with the freedom to revive his career with whichever team he chooses.