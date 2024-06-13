Robert hit a solo home run in his lone at-bat in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

Robert was able to extend the contest with his game-tying blast in the ninth inning. The outfielder has four homers over eight games since he returned from a hip injury, but he's added just one other hit while posting a 3:13 BB:K in that span. He's up to six homers on the year with a .196/.250/.554 slash line through 60 plate appearances. Robert is still seeing steady rest given his lengthy injury history, though his power is a welcome addition to a fairly punchless lineup -- he already has the fourth most homers among White Sox batters this year.