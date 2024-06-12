Robert isn't in the White Sox's lineup for Wednesday's game against Seattle.
Robert has slashed .148/.233/.481 with three homers and four RBI in seven games since returning from the injured list. He'll get a breather Wednesday while Corey Julks, Oscar Colas and Zach DeLoach start across the Sox's outfield.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Belts homer in loss•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Not starting Saturday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Pops fourth homer•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Makes impact in return•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Officially activated from IL•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returning from IL on Tuesday•