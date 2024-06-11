Robert went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Monday in a loss to the Mariners.

Robert broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a two-run blast to left field. It was his third homer in six games since returning June 4 from a nearly two-month absence due to a hip injury. Robert has only one hit aside from the trio of long balls since his return, and he's batting just .167 (4-for-24) during that span.