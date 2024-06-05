Robert (hip) went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

Robert's blast gave the White Sox a lead in the seventh inning, but they couldn't make it stick. This was his first game in nearly two months after the oft-injured outfielder was sidelined by a Grade 2 hip flexor strain in early April. Despite the absence, he's already at three homers through eight games this season. Robert has the potential to make a noticeable impact in fantasy, but his managers will need to be mindful to check for his presence in the lineup, as he's not expected to be a full-time option immediately after such a lengthy absence. Given his injury history, it's likely wise for the White Sox to make sure he gets regular rest, though some of those days could see his bat stay in the lineup as the designated hitter if he's hitting too well to fully sit.