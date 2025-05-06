Robert is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Robert started the previous 16 games and will receive a day off after posting a .241/.371/.483 slash line with four homers and nine steals during that stretch. Michael Taylor is starting in center field and batting ninth Tuesday in Kansas City.
