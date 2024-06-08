Robert went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday against the Red Sox.
Robert did his damage in the opening inning to tally his fourth home run of the season and second in four games since returning from the injured list. Manager Pedro Grifol suggested that Robert would require regular rest days, though he has started every matchup since being activated and has gone a combined 3-for-16 with eight strikeouts.
