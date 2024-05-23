Robert (hip) will begin playing in rehab games at Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Manager Pedro Grifol didn't specify exactly how long Robert will be in the minors, saying it will be a matter of getting him enough at-bats to get his timing down. The 26-year-old outfielder is currently playing in complex-league games in Arizona and seems to be trending toward a return in mid-June.