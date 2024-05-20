Robert (hip) is still awaiting his first action at the team's complex in Glendale, Ariz., Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "We anticipate some game action later this week,'' general manager Chris Getz said. "He seems to have turned the corner and is trending well."

There was some hope that Robert would get into games in Arizona last week, but the White Sox decided not to push it. Robert missed more than three months with a similar injury in 2021, so it makes sense that the organization would take a cautious approach. While he remains without a definitive timetable to return to the majors, Robert seems to be progressing well, if at a deliberate pace.