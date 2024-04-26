White Sox GM Chris Getz said Friday that Robert (hip) could be back from the injured list in mid-May, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
The 26-year-old was given a six-week recovery timeline after he landed on the shelf April 6 with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain, and it appears he may be slightly ahead of that timetable. Veterans Tommy Pham and Rafael Ortega had their contracts selected by Chicago on Friday and should see most of the action in center field until Robert can return from the injured list.
