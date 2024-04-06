The White Sox placed Robert (hip) on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Robert sustained a right hip flexor strain while running the bases in the ninth inning of Friday's loss to the Royals. He noted Saturday that the injury he sustained is in a similar spot to his tear in 2021, per James Fegan of SoxMachine.com. With Robert on the IL, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte.
