The White Sox placed Robert (hip) on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Robert sustained a right hip flexor strain while running the bases in the ninth inning of Friday's loss to the Royals. He noted Saturday that the injury he sustained is in a similar spot to his tear in 2021, per James Fegan of SoxMachine.com. With Robert on the IL, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte.