Robert was diagnosed Monday with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain and is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert suffered this past Friday while running the bases and was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday. He dealt with a Grade 3 right hip flexor strain back in 2021 and wound up being sidelined for nearly three and a half months. Dominic Fletcher has shifted over to center field for the White Sox to accommodate for the loss of Robert, while Kevin Pillar and Robbie Grossman should see increases in playing time in right field. The club could also eventually decide to call up Oscar Colas from Triple-A Charlotte to handle an everyday role in the outfield.