White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday that Robert (hip) is trending toward a six-week absence, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

It's good news, as that's the shorter end of the 6-to-8 week timetable that had been provided when Robert went down with a Grade 2 right hip flexor strain. The White Sox have not put Robert on the 60-day injured list and it sounds like it might not be necessary for them to do so. Dominic Fletcher has been seeing the bulk of the starts in center field for Chicago since Robert was hurt.