Lowe was traded by the Mariners to the White Sox, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Lowe is a veteran arm with extensive experience at Triple-A and in the majors. With the White Sox, he'll pitch for Triple-A Charlotte and could reach Chicago's bullpen before the end of the season.

