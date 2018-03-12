Mark Lowe: Cut loose by Dodgers
Lowe was released by the Dodgers on Monday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
Lowe was a long shot to break camp with the Dodgers after spending all of the 2017 season in the minors and struggling to a 6.66 ERA and 1.73 WHIP between Triple-A Tacoma (Mariners) and Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox). The 34-year-old is insistent on pitching in 2018, but he'll likely need to settle for a minor-league deal to do so.
