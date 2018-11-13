Lowe is looking to make a comeback in 2019, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

Lowe is currently working out in Portland, Oregon. The 35-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016, when he posted a 7.11 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 49.1 innings for the Tigers, so he'll likely be forced to settle for a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training.

