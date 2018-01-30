Lowe signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers which includes an invitation to spring training, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Lowe spent all of last season in the minors after struggling to a brutal 7.11 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 49.1 innings with the Tigers in 2016. Things didn't get much better for him in 2017, as he split time between Triple-A Tacoma (Mariners) and Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox) and finished the season with a 6.66 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 48.2 innings. It appears his days as an effective major-leaguer may be behind him, and the 34-year-old will likely spend the season as organizational pitching depth for the Dodgers.