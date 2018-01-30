Dodgers' Mark Lowe: Latches on with Dodgers
Lowe signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers which includes an invitation to spring training, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Lowe spent all of last season in the minors after struggling to a brutal 7.11 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 49.1 innings with the Tigers in 2016. Things didn't get much better for him in 2017, as he split time between Triple-A Tacoma (Mariners) and Triple-A Charlotte (White Sox) and finished the season with a 6.66 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 48.2 innings. It appears his days as an effective major-leaguer may be behind him, and the 34-year-old will likely spend the season as organizational pitching depth for the Dodgers.
More News
-
Sleepers 1.0: Quest for value
Which players might not get enough respect on Draft Day? Scott White names 12 of the most likely...
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...