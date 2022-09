Payton went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Twins.

Payton drew only his second start since being recalled Sept. 24, and took advantage by collecting his first hits of the season. He has only 53 career plate appearances in the majors and has a 49 wRC+ in that span. Even if he sees an uptick in playing time across the final few games of the season, he isn't likely to make a major impact.