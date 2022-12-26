Payton signed a contract Sunday with the Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
After electing free agency shortly after the 2022 season, Payton re-signed with the White Sox on a minor-league deal, but he'll presumably be freed from that commitment to head to Asia on what's likely a more lucrative contract with the Lions. The 31-year-old outfielder spent most of the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Charlotte before appearing in eight games for the White Sox during the final month of the season and batting .143 over 25 plate appearances.