Maldonado will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against Atlanta.

After resting in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers, Maldonado will be back behind the dish for the series opener versus Atlanta while backup catcher Korey Lee retreats to the bench. While starting the first two games of the season, Maldonado went 0-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts in losses to the Tigers. Despite coming off a season in which he posted a lowly .606 OPS over 407 plate appearances for Houston, Maldonado should see the majority of the starts at catcher for the White Sox in 2024 thanks mainly to his reputation as a defender and game caller.