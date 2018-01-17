Kopech is not expected to break spring training in the White Sox's starting rotation, but could reach Chicago at some point in 2018, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. "I'm anxious for him to get there and stay there," White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said. "I'm anxious to see the continued work we will put into Spring Training but also the continued work he will get to continue to improve, because for a lot of these guys, not only Kopech, their time is coming."

Kopech reached Triple-A Charlotte last season, increasing his inning count to 134.1. The right-hander with the legendary fastball improved his command, a bugaboo since he was drafted by Boston in 2014, dropping his BB/9 from 6.00 during the first half to 2.71 in the second half. If he continues on the same path that he finished up last season, we could see Kopech at in the second half. That's the same path followed by fellow prospect Reynaldo Lopez, who made eight starts in the majors after 22 (121.0 IP) at Charlotte.