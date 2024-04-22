Kopech threw a scoreless inning during which he didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two Sunday against the Phillies.

Kopech made his first appearance since blowing a save chance Wednesday. While it wasn't in a save situation, Kopech was nevertheless impressive, retiring the side on 13 pitches while generating three swinging strikes. He's now turned in six scoreless performances in nine appearances this season, also maintaining a 17:6 K:BB across 11.1 innings.