Kopech (knee) is expected to be activated off the injured list during the Dodgers' next road trip, which begins Tuesday in Pittsburgh, per MLB.com.

Kopech is six outings into a minor-league rehab assignment, during which he's posted a 7.20 ERA, 2.40 WHIP and 4:6 K:BB over five innings. While those numbers aren't pretty, three of the four runs he's allowed came in his first rehab appearance, and he followed that matchup with four consecutive scoreless outings. By waiting until after Sept. 1 to activate Kopech, Los Angeles won't need to make a corresponding roster move, as the veteran reliever is slated to be one of the team's two players added when rosters expand.