Kopech (knee) threw a live batting practice session Monday and could be sent on a rehab assignment soon, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It sounds like the team may wait a day or two to make sure Kopech made it out of Monday's live BP session without any setbacks before sending him on a rehab stint. The right-hander was originally placed on the 15-day injured list July 1 and then transferred to the 60-day IL due to a torn right meniscus, and he appears on track for a late-August return if all continues to go well in his rehab.