Kopech (knee) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kopech will be pitching in a competitive setting for the first time since he landed on the injured list with a torn right meniscus in early July. The Dodgers haven't revealed how many minor-league appearances they want the 29-year-old to make, though a setback-free assignment could allow him to return to Los Angeles' bullpen before the end of the month.