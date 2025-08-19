Kopech (knee) has tossed two rehab outings with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 1.2 combined innings.

Kopech particularly struggled in his first rehab appearance with OKC on Aug. 14, as he gave up three runs and uncorked two wild pitches along with his two walks. Though the veteran reliever was better two days later in his second outing -- he fanned two batters in a scoreless frame -- he issued another free pass and threw just 12 of 24 pitches for strikes. Kopech is on the 60-day IL and isn't eligible to be activated until Aug. 27, so he should have multiple more minor-league outings to try to straighten out his control and shake off lingering rust.