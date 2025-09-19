Kopech is tending to uncertain physical issues which are expected to require a stint on the injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Kopech didn't say what was bothering him specifically, but he's expected to need some time off to recover. The 29-year-old has endured some control issues recently, having walked eight batters in his last four appearances spanning 2.2 innings. Will Klein is expected to be added to the active roster as the corresponding move.