The Dodgers activated Kopech (knee) from the 60-day injured list Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kopech had surgery back on July 1 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee but is ready to go after making seven rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City. The righty held an 11.81 ERA and 5:9 K:BB over 5.1 innings in those outings, so the Dodgers are likely to ease Kopech into high-leverage spots.