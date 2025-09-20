The Dodgers placed Kopech on the 15-day injured list Friday with right knee inflammation.

Renewed inflammation in Kopech's knee will force him back onto the injured list, putting an early end to what was an injury-filled 2025 campaign. Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that the Dodgers will aim to "reset" the 29-year-old while he's on the IL, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, and the team is optimistic that he'll return sometime during the postseason. In the meantime, Will Klein will come up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the open spot in Los Angeles' bullpen.