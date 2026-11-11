Kopech is scheduled to throw for interested teams Saturday, Ken Rosenthal, Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic report.

Kopech was limited to only 30 appearances between the majors and minors in 2025 because of knee problems, and he didn't pitch anywhere in 2026. The 30-year-old appears to be healthy now, and, if he looks good Saturday, should draw interest as a low-risk, moderate-upside flier. Kopech holds a career 31.5 percent strikeout rate and 12 percent walk rate in the majors as a reliever.