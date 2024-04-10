Kopech earned the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Guardians, striking out four over two perfect innings.

Kopech looked excellent Tuesday, striking out the side in the eighth inning before setting the Guardians down in order in the ninth to nail down his second save this year. The right-hander had allowed a run in each of his prior two appearances, issuing four walks over 2.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's performance was certainly a step in the right direction for Kopech, who appears to be the White Sox's primary closer early in the year. Overall, he's 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB through his first 7.1 innings this season.