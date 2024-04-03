Kopech allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out one across 1.2 innings to earn the save Tuesday against Atlanta.

Kopech relieved John Brebbia in the eighth inning with a 3-0 lead while inheriting runners on first and second base. He walked the first batter he faced before inducing a double play to get out of the jam. Kopech then returned to the mound in the ninth frame and served up a home run to Marcell Ozuna before allowing two additional runners to reach base. This usage suggests Kopech will get the initial chance in the closer role for the White Sox, though his first career save hardly came convincingly.