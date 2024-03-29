Kopech allowed one hit and one walk while also hitting a batter and striking out one across a scoreless inning in Thursday's loss to the Tigers.

Kopech entered the game in the eighth inning with the White Sox down by a run. He loaded the bases with two outs, but he managed to get Matt Vierling to strike out swinging to end the threat. While it was a high-leverage situation, Kopech's usage in the loss suggests that he may not be the top candidate for saves in a murky Chicago bullpen.