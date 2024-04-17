Kopech (0-2) blew a save and ultimately took the loss in Wednesday's opening game against Kansas City, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one.

Called upon to protect a one-run lead in the eighth inning, Kopech gave up a one-out single to Bobby Witt before Salvador Perez launched a two-run homer, sticking Kopech with his first blown save and the loss. The right-hander has already earned a pair of multi-inning saves this season, so it's likely this was Chicago's intention again Wednesday. Overall, Kopech is 2-for-3 in save chances this year with a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB through his first 10.1 innings.