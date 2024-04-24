Kopech allowed two earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out two to earn a hold Tuesday against the Twins.

Kopech was used in the eighth inning, and he primarily matched up against the top of the Twins' lineup. He allowed a leadoff single and later in the inning served up a two-run home run to Trevor Larnach. Kopech still maintained a one-run lead for the White Sox to earn his first hold of the season. The sample of the team maintaining a lead late in games is small, but it appears that manager Pedro Grifol is comfortable using Kopech in the highest-leverage situations rather than using him solely in save situations.